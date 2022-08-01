H-E-B Testing Out 'Futuristic' Checkout Devices In This Texas Store

H-E-B is testing out some new, "futuristic" checkout devices. My San Antonio reported that the Texas-based grocery store is launching its "Fast Scan" technology to make the check out lines easier and faster for customers.

H-E-B shopper Christoken Johnson told My San Antonio, "All you have to do is run your basket through and the machine (is) going to scan everything inside the basket and pay the amount on the receipt." Johnson saw the devices in the Schertz location on July 16th.

H-E-B confirmed to My San Antonio that the technology is in its pilot phase exclusively with the store's partners, or employees.

An H-E-B statement says:

"At H-E-B, we continue to evaluate and utilize innovative technologies in all parts of our business. This checkout option is part of a limited pilot program we’re currently testing internally with our Partners."