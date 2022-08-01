H-E-B Testing Out 'Futuristic' Checkout Devices In This Texas Store

By Ginny Reese

August 1, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

H-E-B is testing out some new, "futuristic" checkout devices. My San Antonio reported that the Texas-based grocery store is launching its "Fast Scan" technology to make the check out lines easier and faster for customers.

H-E-B shopper Christoken Johnson told My San Antonio, "All you have to do is run your basket through and the machine (is) going to scan everything inside the basket and pay the amount on the receipt." Johnson saw the devices in the Schertz location on July 16th.

H-E-B confirmed to My San Antonio that the technology is in its pilot phase exclusively with the store's partners, or employees.

An H-E-B statement says:

"At H-E-B, we continue to evaluate and utilize innovative technologies in all parts of our business. This checkout option is part of a limited pilot program we’re currently testing internally with our Partners."

This isn't the first time that the store has introduced a new checkout option. In 2018 the store began using H-E-B Go, which allowed customers to scan their items and pay using the app.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.