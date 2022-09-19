Texas Is Home To 6 Of America's Poorest Big Cities

Larger cities typically become economic hubs for prosperity since they are home to larger employers that can afford to attract top talent from across the country. But sometimes, larger cities fall behind.

24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the country's poorest big cities. The website states, "Using metro area level data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey, 24/7 Wall St. identified America’s poorest big cities."

Six Texas cities landed on the list. The poorest big city in Texas was McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, landing at number six on the list. The median household income in this are is about $44,818, and the poverty rate is 29.3 percent.

Brownsville-Harlingen came in at number 21 on the list followed by College Station-Bryan at number 34, Texarkana at number 35, El Paso at number 41, and Laredo at number 50.

According to the list, here are the country's top 10 poorest big cities:

Beckley, WV Valdosta, GA Sumter, SC Morristown, TN Greenville, NC McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX Monroe, LA Las Cruces, NM Gadsden, AL Anniston-Oxford, AL

A full list of America's poorest big cities can be found on 24/7 Wall Street's website.