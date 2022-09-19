These Are The Best New Restaurants In Chicago Right Now

Chicago is known around the country for its deep dish pizza among other staple dishes, but the Windy City food scene brings so much more to the table. While some of the city's most popular eateries have been around for decades, there are some new restaurants quickly gaining attention that could be worth a try.

According to a list compiled by the Chicagomag, Daisy's Po' Boy and Tavern is the hottest new restaurant in Chicago right now. Following closely behind is Le Colonial, Fora, Paulo Gelato & Chocolate, District Brew Yards, Reunion, Cellar Door Provisions, Do-Over Diner, Funkenhausen, and Quality Time.

Here is what Chicagomag had to say about a few of the hottest new restaurants in the city:

Daisy's Po' Boy and Tavern

"Erick Williams (Virtue) opens this homage to New Orleans and its classic sandwich, with fillings ranging from barbecue Gulf shrimp to spicy sausage to fried green tomato. If the po’ boys don’t do it for you, perhaps the fried chicken and biscuits, seafood gumbo, or NOLA cocktails, like a frozen Hurricane, will."

Paulo Gelato & Chocolate

"Pawel Petrykowski offers inventive flavors of gelato at his new shop. With flavors like burnt butter vanilla, white chocolate yuzu, and passionfruit mousse, it’s going to be hard to pick a favorite."