Chicago Offers Free Security Cameras To Qualifying Residents

In an effort to better protect public and private property throughout the city, leaders have announced a program that will distribute free security cameras to qualifying residents. According to ABC7, applicants that meet income qualifications will receive a security camera with outside lights at no cost. Chicago.gov mentioned that this new initiative comes as an addition to the already existing Home and Business Protection Program that "helps Chicago residents and business owners obtain tools needed to protect their property and feel safe."

On the website, qualifying residents who have already purchased these security devices are able to fill out an application to be reimbursed. Those who have yet to purchase the equipment are encouraged to fill out the another application that will approve them to receive the devices for free. ABC7 noted that qualifying residents are urged to register these devices with the Chicago Police Department.

"Now we see things all the time but we don't say nothing," 37th Ward Alderman Emma Mitts shared with ABC7 in regards to the purpose of distributing the security devices, "You don't have to say nothing now because the camera will talk for you."

The program is set to run until December 2024, and qualifying applicants will receive the security devices in order of application submission.