Tory Lanez Denies Fighting With August Alsina After Bloody Photos Surface
By Tony M. Centeno
September 19, 2022
August Alsina had the Internet clamoring about the alleged physical altercation with Tory Lanez after he posted some bloody photos of his injures. Once Lanez denied his involvement, Alsina came through with more receipts.
On Monday, September 19, The Breakfast Club discussed exactly what happened between the Canadian singer and the "Entanglements" crooner at the Fall Back In Love Comedy Jam in Chicago. Alsina claimed he got into a fight with Lanez as he was leaving the venue following his performance. After Alsina described his version of events in a lengthy Instagram post, Tory Lanez spoke to DJ Akademiks and denied his involvement in the altercation.
"Nah nothing happened. I really don't know what this kid is talking about," Lanez said. "I don't know if he's doing promo. I don't know what that n***a is talking about."
This was the second time Lanez denied the claims made by Alsina. After numerous blogs reported the alleged incident, The Neighborhood Talk tried to get him to confirm the reports on Instagram. He allegedly "liked" the post but then removed it and claimed he liked the post "on accident." After he denied the claims, Alsina took to Instagram and posted closer images of his injuries on his mouth, elbow and knee.
"Me after a toupee’d sneak attack then being man handled by buku security one deep, as the jealous leprechaun run’s back off into the building," Alsina wrote in his caption.
