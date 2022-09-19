Tory Lanez Denies Fighting With August Alsina After Bloody Photos Surface

"Nah nothing happened. I really don't know what this kid is talking about," Lanez said. "I don't know if he's doing promo. I don't know what that n***a is talking about."



This was the second time Lanez denied the claims made by Alsina. After numerous blogs reported the alleged incident, The Neighborhood Talk tried to get him to confirm the reports on Instagram. He allegedly "liked" the post but then removed it and claimed he liked the post "on accident." After he denied the claims, Alsina took to Instagram and posted closer images of his injuries on his mouth, elbow and knee.



"Me after a toupee’d sneak attack then being man handled by buku security one deep, as the jealous leprechaun run’s back off into the building," Alsina wrote in his caption.



Push play above to find out the entire timeline of Tory Lanez and August Alsina's alleged brawl from The Breakfast Club.

