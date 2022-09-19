University Of Oregon Apologizes 'Despicable Chants' During BYU Game
By Jason Hall
September 19, 2022
A video shared on social media showed Oregon Ducks fans chanting an expletive directed at fans of Brigham Young University, a private college of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, targeting the school's religious ties.
Twitter user @NateSlack5 shared the video on Twitter, which shows several Oregon fans chanting "f*** the Mormons," prompting a response from Utah Governor Spencer Cox, who claimed, "Religious bigotry alive and celebrated in Oregon" on Saturday (September 17) night.
Oregon's interim vice president for student life, Kris Winter, shared a statement in response to the video on behalf of the school, which was obtained by NBC News.
(WARNING: The video below contains foul language.)
Religious bigotry alive and celebrated in Oregon. https://t.co/l8BdsSJWu2— Spencer Cox (@SpencerJCox) September 18, 2022
"The university apologizes for the despicable chants made by some University of Oregon fans at today’s football game with Brigham Young University," Winter said. "There is no place for hate, bias or bigotry at the University of Oregon," she said. "These actions are simply unacceptable. We will investigate, and we call on our students and campus community to refuse to accept or tolerate this type of behavior."
The Deseret News, a newspaper in Salt Lake City, claimed that BYU fans faced similar chants when the Cougars faced USC in Los Angeles last November.
The University of Southern California had also issued an apology for the incident involving its fans at the time.
Oregon defeated BYU, 41-20, at Autzen Stadium on Saturday.