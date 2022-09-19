University Of Oregon Apologizes 'Despicable Chants' During BYU Game

A video shared on social media showed Oregon Ducks fans chanting an expletive directed at fans of Brigham Young University, a private college of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, targeting the school's religious ties.

Twitter user @NateSlack5 shared the video on Twitter, which shows several Oregon fans chanting "f*** the Mormons," prompting a response from Utah Governor Spencer Cox, who claimed, "Religious bigotry alive and celebrated in Oregon" on Saturday (September 17) night.

Oregon's interim vice president for student life, Kris Winter, shared a statement in response to the video on behalf of the school, which was obtained by NBC News.

(WARNING: The video below contains foul language.)