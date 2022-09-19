You Can Own An Exclusive iHeartRadio Music Festival NFT

The 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival is almost here and you can own a piece of the mega concert that continues to make music history.

iHeartRadio and Capital One are teaming up to create the free official 3D NFTs of iHeartRadio Music Festival. Beginning September 19th, and available for 72 hours, the iconic collectible NFT is available to anyone while supplies last - there are very limited quantities available! And, if you’re a Capital One Cardholder, you're eligible for an exclusive NFT that unlocks your chance to score a VIP trip and tickets to next year's iHeartRadio Music Festival.

And for those attending the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival, 1,000 NFTs will be available to everyone enjoying the star-studded lineup each night. These NFTs unlock the chance for one lucky winner to enjoy not one, but THREE iHeartRadio events in the coming months – including VIP flyaway trips to iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2022, iHeartRadio ALTer Ego 2023 and iHeartCountry Festival 2023! Be on the lookout for more information at iHRMF.