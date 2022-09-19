You Can Own An Exclusive iHeartRadio Music Festival NFT
By Taylor Fields
September 19, 2022
The 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival is almost here and you can own a piece of the mega concert that continues to make music history.
iHeartRadio and Capital One are teaming up to create the free official 3D NFTs of iHeartRadio Music Festival. Beginning September 19th, and available for 72 hours, the iconic collectible NFT is available to anyone while supplies last - there are very limited quantities available! And, if you’re a Capital One Cardholder, you're eligible for an exclusive NFT that unlocks your chance to score a VIP trip and tickets to next year's iHeartRadio Music Festival.
And for those attending the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival, 1,000 NFTs will be available to everyone enjoying the star-studded lineup each night. These NFTs unlock the chance for one lucky winner to enjoy not one, but THREE iHeartRadio events in the coming months – including VIP flyaway trips to iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2022, iHeartRadio ALTer Ego 2023 and iHeartCountry Festival 2023! Be on the lookout for more information at iHRMF.
The iHeartRadio Music Festival is taking over Las Vegas, at T-Mobile Arena on September 23rd and 24th. The weekend includes performances from a star-studded lineup, including Avril Lavigne, Black Eyed Peas, Halsey, Lionel Richie, LL COOL J, Luke Combs, Maren Morris, Megan Thee Stallion, Morgan Wallen, Pat Benetar & Neil Giraldo, Pitbull, Sam Smith, The Black Keys, Diplo, Marcus Mumford and more, and it's all hosted by Ryan Seacrest. And as always, the show will include one-of-a-kind collaborations and surprise performances.
Fans can tune in and watch the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival via an exclusive stream each night on September 23rd and 24th on The CW app and CWTV.com. The CW Network will also broadcast a two-night television special this October. Additionally, the festival will be broadcast live for fans via iHeartRadio stations throughout the country across more than 150 markets, and on the iHeartRadio app.