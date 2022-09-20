Argument Over Leaving The Electrical Power On Turns Deadly In Florida
By Zuri Anderson
September 20, 2022
A Florida man is facing charges for allegedly killing his ex-wife and her son Sunday night (September 19) over electricity use, according to the Volusia Sheriff's Office (VSO).
Deputies responded to 1322 East Parkway in DeLand after the 911 caller, identified as 47-year-old Michael D. Williams, said he shot the victims in self-defense. When the cops pulled up to the home, Williams surrendered himself and was taken into custody.
Authorities entered the home and found 48-year-old Marsha Ebanks-Williams and her son, 28-year-old Robert Adams dead inside the home, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies also discovered Adams' two children, ages 5 and 6, inside the house unhurt.
Double homicide arrest: 9/18/22
Investigators learned Williams and Williams-Ebanks were still living together after getting divorced, both of them calling VSO before over domestic issues including electrical power in the house. Officials documented "verbal arguments about the property and living arrangements. However, there were no allegations of domestic violence or any threats of violence."
Williams told deputies he shut down the power to the house and locked the electrical panel before leaving the home. When he came back, he found that the victims accessed the panel, restored power, and placed a new lock on it. An argument broke out between the three, leading to a 47-year-old man shooting Williams-Ebanks and Adams, according to cops.
The suspect claims the victims pinned him down and punched him multiple times in the face, but deputies say he didn't have any apparent injuries consistent with a fight. VSO also believes the children may have witnessed the incident.
Williams was booked into the Volusia County Branch jail Monday (September 19) without bond for two counts of first-degree murder. The Florida Department of Children and Families helped the kids get back to their mother, according to the sheriff's office.