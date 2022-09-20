Arizona Is Home To One Of 'The Best Cities To Buy A House Today'

If you're looking for a new place to call home, one Texas city was named the best in the entire country for buying a house today.

Realtor.com determined the best place in America for buying a house today. To compile the list, the website looked at price per square foot compared with the local median income, how many days a house spends on the market, the percentage of sellers cutting prices, and the amount of homes for sale relative to the total number of households in the city.

According to the study, Scottsdale is the 10th-best city for buying a home right now. The median home price in this city is $934,500. Realtor.com explains:

"Scottsdale, one of the state’s most popular golf and resort destinations also favored by retirees, made the list after the market largely returned to what local experts describe as 'normal.'"

According to the study, here are the top 10 cities for buying a home right now:

Midland, TX Cedar Rapids, IA Detroit, MI Lawrenceville, GA Jacksonville, FL Boise, ID Reno, NV Baton Rouge, LA Myrtle Beach, SC Scottsdale, AZ

See more about the top cities for buying a home on Realtor.com.