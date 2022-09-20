Billy Corgan Launches 'Thirty-Three' Podcast On iHeartRadio: Listen Now
By Katrina Nattress
September 21, 2022
After more than a year of teasing, Smashing Pumpkins officially announced their epic 33-track album ATUM (pronounced "autumn"). The band plans to release the three-part rock opera in an unconventional way: in three 11-track acts released digitally. Act 1 is slate for November 15; Act 2 on January 31, 2023, and Act 3 along with a special edition boxset featuring all 33 album tracks plus 10 additional unreleased songs, will be released on April 21, 2023.
But fans will be able to hear the tracks before even those dates. Frontman Billy Corgan has announced a new podcast series called Thirty-Three with William Patrick Corgan. The iHeartRadio co-produced series will debut each of the new tracks and give fans insight into each of them. In addition to new music, each episode will also boast Smashing Pumpkins history and a classic track, as well as special guests. The first episode, about the title track, features David Bowie's longtime pianist Mike Garson, and the second episode, "Butterfly Suite," features sound engineer/producer Tommy Lipnick.
ATUM is the conceptual sequel to Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness and Machina/The Machine of God. Listen to the first two episodes of Thirty-Three with William Patrick Corgan above.
Smashing Pumpkins also officially released the album's lead single, "Beguiled," which you can hear below.
Smashing Pumpkins plan to hit the road with Jane's Addiction next month. See a full list of tour dates below.
Smashing Pumpkins & Jane's Addiction Spirits on Fire tour dates
10/02 - American Airlines Center - Dallas, TX**
10/03 - Toyota Center - Houston, TX**
10/05 - Moody Center - Austin, TX**
10/07 - Amalie Arena - Tampa, FL**
10/08 - Hard Rock Casino - Hollywood, FL**
10/10 - Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN**
10/11 - State Farm Arena - Atlanta, GA**
10/13 - Mohegan Sun - Uncasville, CT**
10/14 - UBS Arena - Belmont Park, NY**
10/16 - TD Garden - Boston, MA**
10/18 - Capital One Arena - Washington, DC**
10/19 - Madison Square Garden - New York City, NY**
10/21 - Wells Fargo Center - Philadelphia, PA**
10/22 - PPG Paints Arena - Pittsburgh, PA*^
10/24 - Scotiabank Arena - Toronto, ON**
10/26 - Bell Center - Montreal, QC**
10/27 - Centre Videotron - Quebec City, QC**
10/29 - Rocket Mortage Fieldhouse - Cleveland, OH*^
10/30 - Fiserv Forum - Milwaukee, WI**
11/01 - Enterprise Center - St. Louis, MO**
11/02 - Little Caesars Arena - Detroit, MI**
11/04 - Xcel Energy Center - St. Paul, MN**
11/05 - United Center - Chicago, IL**
11/07 - Ball Arena - Denver, CO**
11/09 - Spokane Arena - Spokane, WA**
11/11 - Rogers Arena - Vancouver, BC**
11/12 - Climate Pledge Arena - Seattle, WA**
11/13 - Moda Center - Portland, OR**
11/15 - Chase Center - San Francisco, CA**
11/16 - Honda Center - Anaheim, CA**
11/18 - Footprint Center - Phoenix, AZ**
11/19 - Hollywood Bowl - Los Angeles, CA**
** with guests Jane’s Addiction + opener Poppy
*^ with guests Jane’s Addiction + opener Meg Myers