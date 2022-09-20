After more than a year of teasing, Smashing Pumpkins officially announced their epic 33-track album ATUM (pronounced "autumn"). The band plans to release the three-part rock opera in an unconventional way: in three 11-track acts released digitally. Act 1 is slate for November 15; Act 2 on January 31, 2023, and Act 3 along with a special edition boxset featuring all 33 album tracks plus 10 additional unreleased songs, will be released on April 21, 2023.

But fans will be able to hear the tracks before even those dates. Frontman Billy Corgan has announced a new podcast series called Thirty-Three with William Patrick Corgan. The iHeartRadio co-produced series will debut each of the new tracks and give fans insight into each of them. In addition to new music, each episode will also boast Smashing Pumpkins history and a classic track, as well as special guests. The first episode, about the title track, features David Bowie's longtime pianist Mike Garson, and the second episode, "Butterfly Suite," features sound engineer/producer Tommy Lipnick.

ATUM is the conceptual sequel to Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness and Machina/The Machine of God. Listen to the first two episodes of Thirty-Three with William Patrick Corgan above.

Smashing Pumpkins also officially released the album's lead single, "Beguiled," which you can hear below.