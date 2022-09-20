Boosie Badazz Opens Up About Near-Death Experiences & More In First Memoir

"I just dropped my book Cross The Tracks," Boosie said in a video on release day. "I need y'all to go support it. I'm dropping s**t back-to-back. I just dropped my book.. Barnes & Noble.. it's everywhere. You gotta go get my s**t. You know it's a movement. You know it's real. I'm the real n***a blueprint of this s**t.



Beginning with a foreword from Charles Burgess, Boosie starts his survival tale with a prologue that recalls his thoughts about being on Death Row for the murder of Terry Boyd a decade ago. Afterward, he takes it back to his humble beginnings in south Baton Rouge and tells his life story from his family's upbringing to the early stages of his rap career.



His new venture as an author is just another addition to the multihyphenate's extensive resume. The rapper recently dropped his Heartfelt album earlier this year with the late Trouble as his sole feature. He's also still involved in the film industry after previously releasing appearing in several independent movies over the years including his 2021 autobiographical film My Struggle.



Cross The Tracks: A Memoir is available now wherever books are sold.