Dodgers Legend Maury Wills Dead At 89
By Jason Hall
September 20, 2022
Los Angeles Dodgers legend Maury Wills died at the age of 89 on Monday (September 19) night, the team announced on its official website Tuesday (September 20).
Wills' death took place on the 60th anniversary season of the shortstop becoming the first Dodger to win the National League MVP award since the team's move to Los Angeles. The team did not announce a cause of death as of Tuesday.
"This is a tough one for me," said Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, who considered Wills a friend and mentor, while shedding a tear, according to Dodger Insider.
Wills was a member of three of the Dodgers' World Series title teams in 1959, 1963 and 1965 during his first eight MLB seasons (1959-66), which included leading the National League in stolen bases during six consecutive seasons (1960-65), winning two Gold Glove awards and making seven All-Star game appearances.
The Washington, D.C. native played for the Pittsburgh Pirates (1967-68) and then-Montreal Expos (1969) before returning to the Dodgers for his final four MLB seasons.
Wills retired with a .281 career batting average, 2,134 hits, 20 home runs, 458 RBI and 586 stolen bases.
Wills later spent two seasons as the manager of the Seattle Mariners in 1980 and 1981.