Future Secures '8-Figure' Deal For His Publishing Catalog

“I put everything into my music, and I wanted to make sure these were in good hands as I thought about the next chapter of these songs," Future said about the deal. "I’m proud to partner up with Rene and the team at Influence Media and send a signal that this music has timeless value. My music is my art, and these songs represent some of the most precious artwork of my career.”



“Future is a cultural icon," said Rene McLean, Influence Media Partner and Founding Advisor. "He continues to be a blueprint for impact and success in the music industry and has reinvented music in ways that no one has ever expected. It is rare to find someone who moves music and culture at the same speed with his distinct vocal and melodic style. His prolific career and continued popularity more than 15 years into the game is a testament to his undeniable influence on the contemporary music and culture landscape. We're honored to be partnered with him."



The deal was announced right before he released his latest music video off I NEVER LIKED YOU. Shot in Paris, France, "I'm Dat N***a" is the fifth video to come from his new album following "Puffin On Zooties," "Holy Ghost," "Love You Better" and "Wait For U" featuring Drake and Tems. Watch Future's new visuals below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE