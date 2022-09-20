According to a report from Billboard, Kanye was allegedly in the process of shopping his publishing catalog. Within the past 10 months, the rapper-producer and his team silently met with select potential buyers to find out the maximum amount he can get for his catalog, which racks up at least $5 million a year. Although there's no exact price attached to his vault of recordings at the moment, Ye is seeking to make at least 35 times gross profit.



In an effort to sweeten the deal, the potential buyer will also have the chance to enter a go-forward publishing deal with Ye. The report about Ye's intentions to sell his publishing catalog comes after he entered a new phase of his battle with Adidas and Gap, the latter of which recently ended its partnership with the fashion designer.



Earlier this week, the Chicago native took to Instagram to reveal a list of restrictions from both brands that was sent to him after he expressed his desire to go solo with Yeezy. The document, which reads “Summary of restrictions on Yeezy standalone activities under licensing and endorsement agreement with Adidas and strategic agreement with Gap" in the top header, essentially bans Ye from pursuing other ventures in footwear, apparel and accessories especially involving items that use "design that copy or resemble any designs used for Yeezy by adidas or Yeezy Gap products."



Throughout the past few months, Ye used his social media platforms to address his issues with both companies. Now he's getting more legal backing after he reportedly hired Elon Musk's lawyer Alex Spiro to help him take Gap to court.

