Kanye West Claims Adidas Launched 'Yeezy Day' Without His Permission

After accusing the sneaker company of not getting his approval for anything Yeezy-related, Ye kept going by alleging that adidas tried to interfere with his work at Balenciaga and Gap amid his collaboration with both fashion brands.



"Even though they did a Balenciaga collaboration they completely slowed down production on the shoes me and Denma developed for Gap by trying to bully Gap even though my contract states I can do casual shoes which I was doing when I did fashion shows," Ye continues. "When I originally ordered adidas to make more Yeezy slides the GM lied to my face and said they didn't have the capacity meanwhile adidas was copying my slides and making their own version of the Yeezy slide. Yeezy is 68% of adidas on line sales. God step in."



Apparently, Ye is still not happy with Adidas for allegedly ripping off the design of his Yeezy Slides. Earlier this year, Ye ranted about the company's plan to issue their own slides that slightly resembles the rapper's design.



Yeezy Day began back in 2019 and has since become a day full of exclusive Yeezy sneakers. This year's major release was the “Utility Black” Yeezy 450. So far, Adidas has not responded to Ye's claims about the annual sneaker event or the aforementioned slides.