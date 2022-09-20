Major Airline Adds Highly Anticipated Nonstop Route Out Of Texas

By Dani Medina

September 20, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

American Airlines has added a new nonstop route out of Texas for the new year.

Nonstop service from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport and Memphis International Airport is set to take off January 10, 2023, the airline announced this week, according to ABC 24. Service will run Sunday through Friday on a 76-seat Embraer 175 aircraft.

"We’re excited to connect Memphis International Airport with Austin-Bergstrom International Airport starting this winter. This new route has been a frequent customer request and the largest passenger carrier at MEM is proud to deliver, complementing existing nonstop service to nine other cities across our global network. Whether customers are taking care of business or are traveling to enjoy the sights and sounds of the musical capital cities, we can’t wait to welcome them on board," American Airlines Director of Short-Haul Network Planning Philippe Puech said.

Dallas is currently the only other city in Texas with nonstop service to Memphis on American Airlines.

In more Austin-Bergstrom International Airport news, American Airlines announced last month it would suspend its nonstop route between Austin and San Juan, Puerto Rico. Alaska Airlines is nixing its nonstop service from Austin to Boise, Idaho, and JetBlue is suspending (not canceling) its routes between Austin and Newark Liberty International Airport and Los Angeles International Airport.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.