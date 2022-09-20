Major Airline Adds Highly Anticipated Nonstop Route Out Of Texas
By Dani Medina
September 20, 2022
American Airlines has added a new nonstop route out of Texas for the new year.
Nonstop service from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport and Memphis International Airport is set to take off January 10, 2023, the airline announced this week, according to ABC 24. Service will run Sunday through Friday on a 76-seat Embraer 175 aircraft.
"We’re excited to connect Memphis International Airport with Austin-Bergstrom International Airport starting this winter. This new route has been a frequent customer request and the largest passenger carrier at MEM is proud to deliver, complementing existing nonstop service to nine other cities across our global network. Whether customers are taking care of business or are traveling to enjoy the sights and sounds of the musical capital cities, we can’t wait to welcome them on board," American Airlines Director of Short-Haul Network Planning Philippe Puech said.
Dallas is currently the only other city in Texas with nonstop service to Memphis on American Airlines.
Hear that? 🎶It's the Memphis blues singin' a tune of more ways to fly nonstop to @flymemphis! New nonstop service to MEM starts in January with @AmericanAir pic.twitter.com/LxKBtbhbB7— Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) (@AUStinAirport) September 19, 2022
In more Austin-Bergstrom International Airport news, American Airlines announced last month it would suspend its nonstop route between Austin and San Juan, Puerto Rico. Alaska Airlines is nixing its nonstop service from Austin to Boise, Idaho, and JetBlue is suspending (not canceling) its routes between Austin and Newark Liberty International Airport and Los Angeles International Airport.