Whataburger Finally Opening At Texas Airport This Month

It's been a year since Whataburger announced it would be opening a location inside the San Antonio International Airport. Now, opening day is finally here!

Whataburger is opening its Terminal A Food Court location on Friday, September 23. The opening will be marked with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m., according to KSAT.

Not only will the iconic restaurant bring its famous burgers, but the restaurant will feature custom art that honors local landmarks.

Whataburger CEO and President Ed Nelson said at the time of the announcement that the restaurant's opening is "a great way to serve fans and introduce our freshness and big flavors to visitors."

More than 50 jobs will become available for the new Whataburger location.