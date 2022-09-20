Multiple Charlotte-Area Schools Evacuated After Receiving Bomb Threats

Multiple schools in the Charlotte-area were evacuated on Tuesday (September 20) morning after bomb threats were reportedly made against the campuses.

Mooresville High School dismissed its students early after evacuating its campus when it received a phone call threatening the school, officials said in a message to parents, per WCNC. Law enforcement officers were on hand to ensure the building was safe for both students and staff as Mooresville Graded School District began dismissing students at 10:30 a.m.

"Due to the length of time it will take law enforcement to ensure the building is safe for students, we have made the decision to dismiss students for Mooresville High School," the message stated.

In addition to Mooresville High, several other schools in Cabarrus County were forced to evacuate after receiving similar threats, including Cox Mill Elementary, Cox Mill High, Northwest Cabarrus High and Jay M. Robinson High schools. Officials with the school district also sent a message to parents following the news.

"Our resources are currently being used to protect our students and our schools," Cabarrus County Schools said. "Please understand our top priority is your child's safety."

Parents were advised to pick up students at Edgemoor Park while students taking the bus could ride home as normal. Students who drive to school, however, may need alternative transportation home if they left their keys inside the school at the time of evacuation. No students will be allowed inside the building until police give the all-clear, which could take several hours.

As of 1:30 p.m., no other information was immediately available.