Selena Gomez Shares First Look At Her Documentary 'My Mind & Me'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
September 20, 2022
Selena Gomez is giving fans a closer look at her upcoming documentary. On Tuesday, September 20th shared a teaser for her AppleTV+ documentary My Mind & Me. Along with the short video, Selena wrote, "My Mind & Me. We don't get along sometimes and it gets hard to breathe... But I wouldn't change my life."
The Apple Original film will reportedly give fans an up-close look at her personal life as one of pop music's biggest celebrities. "After years in the limelight, Selena Gomez achieves unimaginable stardom. But just as she reaches a new peak, an unexpected turn pulls her into darkness," the streaming service said in a press release.
Selena also revealed that the documentary will hit the streaming service on November 4th. The project was also directed and produced by Alek Keshishian, who was at the helm of Madonna's groundbreaking 1991 documentary Madonna: Truth or Dare.
Covering a six-year period of her life, fans expect the pop star to delve into major life events like canceling her Revival tour due to mental issues, having her kidney transplant as treatment for lupus, and revealing her bipolar diagnosis.
Vulture reported that Keshishian started working with Selena after directing her "Hands to Myself" video in 2015. One writer, Matt Jacobs, previously tweeted that he talked with the director and he "promised it would have more integrity than the other docs of late," referring to the uptick in personal documentaries from pop stars released on streaming services.