Selena Gomez Shares First Look At Her Documentary 'My Mind & Me'

Selena also revealed that the documentary will hit the streaming service on November 4th. The project was also directed and produced by Alek Keshishian, who was at the helm of Madonna's groundbreaking 1991 documentary Madonna: Truth or Dare.

Covering a six-year period of her life, fans expect the pop star to delve into major life events like canceling her Revival tour due to mental issues, having her kidney transplant as treatment for lupus, and revealing her bipolar diagnosis.

Vulture reported that Keshishian started working with Selena after directing her "Hands to Myself" video in 2015. One writer, Matt Jacobs, previously tweeted that he talked with the director and he "promised it would have more integrity than the other docs of late," referring to the uptick in personal documentaries from pop stars released on streaming services.