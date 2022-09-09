Selena Gomez Teases 'Raw & Intimate' New Documentary 'My Mind & Me'

Selena Gomez is giving fans a sneak peek of her upcoming AppleTV+ documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me. “Wanna hear a part to my story…My Mind & Me coming soon to @AppleTvPlus,” the star captioned a snippet on Instagram. The tease has no sound and pans across a empty theater to reveal the title card for the feature on screen.

“After years in the limelight, Selena Gomez achieves unimaginable stardom. But just as she reaches a new peak, an unexpected turn pulls her into darkness,” reads a release about the documentary per Billboard. “This uniquely raw and intimate documentary spans her six-year journey into a new light.”