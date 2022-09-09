Selena Gomez Teases 'Raw & Intimate' New Documentary 'My Mind & Me'

By Rebekah Gonzalez

September 9, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Selena Gomez is giving fans a sneak peek of her upcoming AppleTV+ documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me. “Wanna hear a part to my story…My Mind & Me coming soon to @AppleTvPlus,” the star captioned a snippet on Instagram. The tease has no sound and pans across a empty theater to reveal the title card for the feature on screen.

“After years in the limelight, Selena Gomez achieves unimaginable stardom. But just as she reaches a new peak, an unexpected turn pulls her into darkness,” reads a release about the documentary per Billboard. “This uniquely raw and intimate documentary spans her six-year journey into a new light.”

An official date for the documentary's release has yet to be announced. However, other cool details about the project have been released like how it was directed and produced by Alek Keshishian, who was at the helm of Madonna's groundbreaking 1991 documentary Madonna: Truth or Dare.

As we await an official release date, you can catch Selena on the small screen in her hit Hulu series Only Murders in the Building as well as her HBO Max cooking show Selena + Chef. Selena's already had some hilarious moments from Season 4 go viral like her first time trying caviar and getting schooled in the kitchen by celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay.

Selena Gomez
