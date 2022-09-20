'Terrifying' Video Shows California Mudslide Slam Into House, Carry Jeep

A video captured from inside a Forrest Falls home in San Bernardino County detailed just how destructive and devastating a mudslide can be when mixed with the right weather conditions. According to KTLA, the powerful mudslide was fueled by storms that produced heavy rainfall over the course of the weekend. The first video shows water, mud, and debris rapidly crashing through trees along the side of a house. The video is captured by an individual inside of the house, watching the mudslide through a screen door in terror.

KTLA mentioned that the footage was initially shared by a content aggregator on Storyful. The second scene details another Forest Falls mudslide from a different point of view. This perspective was captured by a RING doorbell camera from outside of a house. The footage shows a slow moving, but mighty mudslide flow through a driveway. Viewers can see the river of mud pick up the jeep from the driveway and drag it along through the forrest with the rest of the debris, as if it were picking up a mere stick.