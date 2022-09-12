WATCH: California Vehicles Get Trapped In Large Mudslide

Cars traveling near the Lake Huges region of Southern California found themselves trapped in a giant mudslide on Sunday evening due to heavy rain. According to KTLA, the mudslide began to form around 7:41 p.m and took over portions of land encompassing Pine Canyon Road. After multiple cars were found trapped in the mudslide, emergency crews were called.

KTLA mentioned that emergency crews rescued a whopping total of 50 people from the stuck vehicles as the mudslide continued to ravage the region. Despite hazardous conditions, no injuries were reported as a result. Emergency crews used tow-trucks to remove the vehicles, and bulldozers to help clear the mud. Drivers waited at Los Angeles Fire Department Fire Station 78 while their cars were being removed.

CBS Los Angeles Sky News2 was live above the scene to provide aerial footage of the cars trapped in the mud. In addition to the cars, the footage shows the size and depth of the mudslide.