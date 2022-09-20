Texas Is Home To 'The Best City To Buy A House Today'

If you're looking for a new place to call home, one Texas city was named the best in the entire country for buying a house today.

Realtor.com determined the best place in America for buying a house today. To compile the list, the website looked at price per square foot compared with the local median income, how many days a house spends on the market, the percentage of sellers cutting prices, and the amount of homes for sale relative to the total number of households in the city.

According to the study, Midland is the best city for buying a house right now. The median home price in this city is $343,730, which is just below the national average.

Midland has a population of 136,000, according to the Census Bureau. The average income in the metro is $112,701, which is far above the national average. The high average income is also a contributing factor for the affordable homes.

According to the study, here are the top 10 cities for buying a home right now:

Midland, TX Cedar Rapids, IA Detroit, MI Lawrenceville, GA Jacksonville, FL Boise, ID Reno, NV Baton Rouge, LA Myrtle Beach, SC Scottsdale, AZ

See more about the top cities for buying a home on Realtor.com.