This Is Not A Drill: Tom Morello Just Announced A Surprise Free Show

By Katrina Nattress

September 20, 2022

Rage Against The Machine In Concert - New York, NY
Photo: Getty Images North America

Tom Morello fans who live in Northern California (or just happen to be visiting), you're in luck! The Rage Against The Machine guitarist is playing a show a show at the Capitol in Sacramento on Wednesday (September 21) to support United Farm Workers, and it's FREE!

"SACRAMENTO! I am performing a FREE CONCERT TOMORROW (9/21) in support of #UnitedFarmWorkers (@ufwupdates)! 2pm sharp at the Capitol on 11th St. & N St." he wrote on Instagram. "Come on out!"

Morello was supposed to have been travelling back from Europe right about now, but unfortunately RATM was forced to cancel their whole European and UK tour after singer Zack de la Rocha suffered an Achilles tear early into their North American tour.

See his post below.

RATM plan to head back to North America next year for the second half of their rescheduled reunion tour. See a full list of dates below.

RATM 2023 Rescheduled Tour Dates

Feb. 22 - Las Cruces, N.M. @ Pan American Center

Feb. 24 - El Paso, Texas @ Don Haskins Center

Feb. 26,28 - Glendale, Ariz. @ Gila River Arena

March 3, 5 - Oakland, Calif. @ Oakland Arena

March 7 - Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center

March 9 - Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome

March 11 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Pacific Coliseum

March 13 - Calgary, Alberta @ Scotiabank Saddledome

March 15 - Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place

March 17 - Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Canada Life Centre

Marcy 19-20 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Center

March 22 - Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Sanford Premier Center

March 28 - Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center

March 30 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center

April 1-2 - Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesar's Arena

