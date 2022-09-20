This Is Not A Drill: Tom Morello Just Announced A Surprise Free Show

Tom Morello fans who live in Northern California (or just happen to be visiting), you're in luck! The Rage Against The Machine guitarist is playing a show a show at the Capitol in Sacramento on Wednesday (September 21) to support United Farm Workers, and it's FREE!

"SACRAMENTO! I am performing a FREE CONCERT TOMORROW (9/21) in support of #UnitedFarmWorkers (@ufwupdates)! 2pm sharp at the Capitol on 11th St. & N St." he wrote on Instagram. "Come on out!"

Morello was supposed to have been travelling back from Europe right about now, but unfortunately RATM was forced to cancel their whole European and UK tour after singer Zack de la Rocha suffered an Achilles tear early into their North American tour.

See his post below.