This Is Not A Drill: Tom Morello Just Announced A Surprise Free Show
By Katrina Nattress
September 20, 2022
Tom Morello fans who live in Northern California (or just happen to be visiting), you're in luck! The Rage Against The Machine guitarist is playing a show a show at the Capitol in Sacramento on Wednesday (September 21) to support United Farm Workers, and it's FREE!
"SACRAMENTO! I am performing a FREE CONCERT TOMORROW (9/21) in support of #UnitedFarmWorkers (@ufwupdates)! 2pm sharp at the Capitol on 11th St. & N St." he wrote on Instagram. "Come on out!"
Morello was supposed to have been travelling back from Europe right about now, but unfortunately RATM was forced to cancel their whole European and UK tour after singer Zack de la Rocha suffered an Achilles tear early into their North American tour.
See his post below.
RATM plan to head back to North America next year for the second half of their rescheduled reunion tour. See a full list of dates below.
RATM 2023 Rescheduled Tour Dates
Feb. 22 - Las Cruces, N.M. @ Pan American Center
Feb. 24 - El Paso, Texas @ Don Haskins Center
Feb. 26,28 - Glendale, Ariz. @ Gila River Arena
March 3, 5 - Oakland, Calif. @ Oakland Arena
March 7 - Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center
March 9 - Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome
March 11 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Pacific Coliseum
March 13 - Calgary, Alberta @ Scotiabank Saddledome
March 15 - Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place
March 17 - Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Canada Life Centre
Marcy 19-20 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Center
March 22 - Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Sanford Premier Center
March 28 - Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center
March 30 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center
April 1-2 - Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesar's Arena