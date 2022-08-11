Rage Against The Machine Cancel Tour Dates Due To 'Medical Guidance'

On just the second night of Rage Against The Machine's long-awaited reunion tour, singer Zack de la Rocha injured his leg. Instead of stopping the show, or even taking a break to receive medical attention, he performed the rest of the set sitting on a stage monitor before stagehands carried him off at the end of the night. He's spent the rest of the North American leg performing in a seated position, but never canceled any shows. Until now.

On Thursday (August 11), RATM shared a statement on social media revealing they were canceling their whole UK and European tour due to "medical guidance."

"Per medical guidance, Zack de la Rocha has been advised that the August and September 2022 UK and European leg of the Rage Against the Machine tour cannot proceed. It is with great disappoint that we announce this cancellation," the statement reads. "Rage Against the Machine will be finishing their run at Madison Square Garden on August 11, 12 & 14 and then Zack must return home for rest and rehabilitation. The flights, travel time and the rigorous schedule in the U.K. and Europe are simply too much of a risk for a complete recovery. We are sorry to all of our fans who have waited years to see us and hope to Rage again soon."

The band is slated to play another North American leg next year but there is no word when or if the UK and European legs will be rescheduled. See their post below.