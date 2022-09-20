This Is The Best Place To Visit In Colorado

Colorado is full of exciting places waiting to be explored, from state parks and iconic cities to scenic natural landscapes. If you're thinking about planning a trip to the Centennial State, U.S. News & World Report has an idea of where you should go:

"Colorado's scenic terrain draws millions of travelers looking to get swept up in its natural splendor... U.S. News took into account a number of factors, including the variety of attractions, as well as the opinions of experts and travelers, to determine the best places to visit in Colorado."

Researchers crowned Telluride as the best place to visit in the Centennial State!

"Telluride may be small in size, but it is big on outdoor fun and adventure," according to the website. "Best known for its highly regarded ski slopes, Telluride offers 2,000-plus skiable acres and terrain suitable for everyone from beginners to experts. Meanwhile, hikers and cyclists flood the trails, paragliders soar through the air and festivalgoers attend the town's plethora of food-, music- and film-focused events during the warmer months. For some of Telluride's best panoramas, drive the San Juan Skyway or ride the gondola to Mountain Village.

Here are the Top 10 places to visit in Colorado:

Telluride Rocky Mountain National Park Denver Aspen Breckenridge Vail Colorado Springs Boulder Steamboat Springs Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve

Check out the full report on U.S. News' website.