Here's The Best State Park In Colorado

National parks usually get the spotlight, but state parks are just as fun and beautiful. Typically less busy, these destinations are home to all kinds of terrains and landscapes, from beaches and vast forests to wide canyons and mountains.

State parks attract both locals and tourists for exciting outdoor activities and learning opportunities and depending on the location, you can easily spend a few days there. They're also perfect for weekend getaways, road trips, or one of many attractions for long vacations.

For those craving nature or adventure, Travel + Leisure got you covered. The website pinpointed the best state parks across the nation.

The best state park in Colorado is Eldorado Canyon State Park!

"Near the city of Boulder (which itself is spectacular) is Eldorado Canyon State Park, home to one of the state's most scenic canyons," writers say. "You can hike beneath towering sandstone cliffs or spend the day conquering one of the park's iconic climbing routes."