This Is The Best Place To Visit In Florida

Florida is known as a prime travel destination, whether you're hitting the beach or spending a weekend in one of its eccentric cities. If you're thinking about planning a trip to the Sunshine State, U.S. News & World Report has an idea of where you should go:

"With more than 8,000 miles of shoreline, the Sunshine State is prime vacation territory... That's why U.S. News considered factors like the number of attractions, availability of accommodations and the opinions of everyday travelers to pick the best places to visit in Florida."

Researchers crowned Sarasota as the best place to visit in the Sunshine State!

"If you consider yourself a nature lover, you've come to the right place," according to the website. "Here, you can explore one of Florida's oldest and largest state parks (Myakka River State Park), soak up some sun at Lido Beach on nearby Lido Key or admire the butterflies at the Marie Selby Botanical Gardens. Make sure you save some time for learning about some of the city's most famous residents at The John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art or Ca' d'Zan."

Here are the Top 10 places to visit in Florida:

Sarasota Orlando St. Petersburg Key West Naples Miami Beach Sanibel Island St. Augustine Destin Everglades National Park

Check out the full report on U.S. News' website.