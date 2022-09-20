This Is The Most Popular Beer In Alabama

Budweiser is the most popular beer brand among Alabama residents, according to TopAgency.com.

The website shared data on beer consumption from 2020-22 and broke down the top 5 beers in all 50 states with Budweiser ranking No. 1 in Alabama, followed by Pabst Blue Ribbon, Coors Light, Heineken and Dos Equis.

The 'King of Beers' ranked as the top choice in more states than any other brand, which also included Arkansas, California, Idaho, Iowa, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, New Hampshire, New York, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia and West Virginia.

Bud Light was also the top choice in five states: Connecticut, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Vermont and Washington.

TopAgency.com's full list of the most popular beer in every state is listed below: