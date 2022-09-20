This Is The Richest Person In Minnesota

Forbes recently discovered there are currently 748 billionaires populating America. These individuals have made their money in everything from agriculture to video games.

Although billionaires can be found in 42 of the 50 states, most call one of four states their home: California (with 186 billionaire residents), New York (with 135 billionaire residents), Florida (with 78 billionaire residents) and Texas (with 67 billionaire residents). On the other hand, eight states have no billionaire residents at all: Alabama, Alaska, Delaware, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Dakota, Vermont and West Virginia. Combined, the richest billionaires from each state are worth a collective $1.4 trillion.

So, who is the richest billionaire in Minnesota? Glen Taylor, according to Forbes (who compiled the data by collecting net worths as of March 11, 2022).

Taylor, who lives in Mankato, has a net worth of $2.5 billion. The source of that wealth comes from printing. Here's what Forbes had to say about Taylor:

"Taylor bought a wedding service business for $2 million in 1975 and turned it into Taylor Corp., one of the largest private companies in the U.S. The Minnesota-based billionaire also owns stakes in the state’s NBA team, the Timberwolves; its WNBA team, the Lynx; and the Minnesota United FC soccer team."