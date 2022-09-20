Twitter Reacts After LeBron James Shares Photo Of Apparent 'Bald' Head

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James quickly went viral on Tuesday (September 20) after sharing a photo of himself with what appears to be a shaved head.

James posted the selfie on his Instagram story and appears to be wearing a barber cape and sitting in a barber's chair, however, did ask followers if the photo looked "real" or was "fake/filter," without explain which option was actually true.

Complex Sports tweeted a graphic showing James, Michael Jordan and the late Kobe Bryant both with hair and shaved heads alongside the caption, "It's time. @KingJames."

Nice Kicks' Twitter account posted, "Bald LeBron is coming for us all," alongside the picture.