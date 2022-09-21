2 Florida Restaurants Among The 50 Best Restaurants In America

One of the best restaurants in the country could be near you, according to The New York Times. The acclaimed newspaper released its 2022 list of the 50 best restaurants in America, and two South Florida restaurants made it on the list! What's interesting is that they're located in the same place: Coral Gables.

The first restaurant featured is Mamey, founded by Jacksonville native Niven Patel. The chef expresses his love for Miami by pairing Latin and Caribbean flavors into unforgettable dishes. Writer Brett Anderson explains:

"His intelligent takes on unpretentious dishes — conch fritters with cilantro aioli, ceviche redolent of coconut, sticky plantains with tamarind chutney, mojo roasted chicken — are the kinds of things you dream of eating while you watch the South Florida breeze blow through the banyan trees. And don’t skip the mango custard."