2 Florida Restaurants Among The 50 Best Restaurants In America
By Zuri Anderson
September 21, 2022
One of the best restaurants in the country could be near you, according to The New York Times. The acclaimed newspaper released its 2022 list of the 50 best restaurants in America, and two South Florida restaurants made it on the list! What's interesting is that they're located in the same place: Coral Gables.
The first restaurant featured is Mamey, founded by Jacksonville native Niven Patel. The chef expresses his love for Miami by pairing Latin and Caribbean flavors into unforgettable dishes. Writer Brett Anderson explains:
"His intelligent takes on unpretentious dishes — conch fritters with cilantro aioli, ceviche redolent of coconut, sticky plantains with tamarind chutney, mojo roasted chicken — are the kinds of things you dream of eating while you watch the South Florida breeze blow through the banyan trees. And don’t skip the mango custard."
Then there's Zitz Sum, where Colombia-born Paul Zitzmann expresses his multicultural background through his imaginative cuisine. He also opened the restaurant alongside his wife and pastry chef Natalia Restrepo:
"The won ton in brodo encapsulates the restaurant’s sensibility: straight-ahead chicken won tons floating in a dashi-and-Parmesan rind 'tea,' and finished with olive oil," Anderson writes. "Dumplings are a signature (har gow sells out fast for a reason). South Florida flourishes — guava hoisin on the brisket bao, grouper with coconut beurre blanc — are a reminder that far-flung cuisines have been merging in this part of the world for a long time."
Check out NYT's full list of stellar U.S. restaurants on its website.