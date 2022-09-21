2 Washington Restaurants Among The 50 Best Restaurants In America
By Zuri Anderson
September 21, 2022
One of the best restaurants in the country could be near you, according to The New York Times. The acclaimed newspaper released its 2022 list of the 50 best restaurants in America, and two Washington restaurants made it on the list!
The first restaurant featured is Matia in Eastsound. You'll have to take a ferry to this place since it's located on the "intimate" Orcas Island. Writer Brian Gallagher explains why they picked Matia:
"Looking at the menu can often inspire an 'Is that going to work?' feeling. A pork chop with spring radish, bok choy, salsa macha and smoked date purée, for instance, or charred head lettuce, fennel marmalade, smoked egg yolk and oyster-mushroom conserva. But the answer is an emphatic 'Absolutely.'"
Then there's Off Alley in Seattle, a fascinating experience led by husband-and-wife team Evan Leichtling and Meghna Prakash. Leichtling handles the kitchen while Prakash runs front of the house and wine pairings -- the result being a well-oiled machine, as Gallagher writes:
"Their combined sensibility lends dinners the raucous feel of a Lyonnaise bouchon, with an urban edge. The dishes are nose-to-tail accented with Pacific Northwest ingredients — braised tripe with morels and nora peppers; gooseneck barnacles with charred scallion aioli; fried pig head with preserved cherries and Walla Walla onions. And they will tantalizingly disappear from the chalkboard menu as the night goes on."
Check out NYT's full list of stellar U.S. restaurants on its website.