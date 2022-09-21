2 Washington Restaurants Among The 50 Best Restaurants In America

One of the best restaurants in the country could be near you, according to The New York Times. The acclaimed newspaper released its 2022 list of the 50 best restaurants in America, and two Washington restaurants made it on the list!

The first restaurant featured is Matia in Eastsound. You'll have to take a ferry to this place since it's located on the "intimate" Orcas Island. Writer Brian Gallagher explains why they picked Matia:

"Looking at the menu can often inspire an 'Is that going to work?' feeling. A pork chop with spring radish, bok choy, salsa macha and smoked date purée, for instance, or charred head lettuce, fennel marmalade, smoked egg yolk and oyster-mushroom conserva. But the answer is an emphatic 'Absolutely.'"