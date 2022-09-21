Erica Banks Says Only 'Attractive, Thick' Women Can Hit The Club With Her

"If a b***h ain’t a certain type of look, if she don’t look how I want her to look, physically, I don’t want her to come," Banks said. "Because the look of everything is so important to me. Like, if she ain’t thick enough, nope. Hair not did good enough? Nope. Can’t dress? Nope. Skinny? Nope. And it’s like, I don’t feel like I’m discriminating. I just want a certain type of look. She could be the sweetest girl I ever met in my life, but if she don’t look the part, I don’t want her to come. That’s just not the vibe I’m on. Now she can come to the cookout, she can come to the listening party, but the club? I feel like you gotta look a certain way to come."



After her "Close Friends" video leaked to the public, Banks was met with negative feedback from all sorts of people. Eventually, she returned to Instagram to explain her position further, but didn't offer up any type of apology. Listen to her response and find out what The Breakfast Club thinks about the situation above.