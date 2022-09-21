Erica Banks Says Only 'Attractive, Thick' Women Can Hit The Club With Her
By Tony M. Centeno
September 21, 2022
Erica Banks is firing back after she received backlash for her opinions about the type of women who can accompany her to the club.
On Wednesday, September 21, The Breakfast Club reacted to Erica Banks' qualifications for women who want to party with her in public. In a video that was posted to her "Close Friends" group on Instagram, the Texas rapper said that she only goes to the club with thick, attractive women who known how to dress and do their hair. She said that she'd invite women who don't meet these requirements to the cookout, but not out with her to the club.
"If a b***h ain’t a certain type of look, if she don’t look how I want her to look, physically, I don’t want her to come," Banks said. "Because the look of everything is so important to me. Like, if she ain’t thick enough, nope. Hair not did good enough? Nope. Can’t dress? Nope. Skinny? Nope. And it’s like, I don’t feel like I’m discriminating. I just want a certain type of look. She could be the sweetest girl I ever met in my life, but if she don’t look the part, I don’t want her to come. That’s just not the vibe I’m on. Now she can come to the cookout, she can come to the listening party, but the club? I feel like you gotta look a certain way to come."
After her "Close Friends" video leaked to the public, Banks was met with negative feedback from all sorts of people. Eventually, she returned to Instagram to explain her position further, but didn't offer up any type of apology. Listen to her response and find out what The Breakfast Club thinks about the situation above.