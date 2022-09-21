Guy Fieri's 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives' To Feature Columbus Restaurant

Food Network's Diners Drive-Ins and Dives is set to feature a local Ohio restaurant as part of the show's 42nd season.

On Friday (September 23)'s episode of the hit television show, viewers can watch the show's host, Columbus-born restauranteur Guy Fieri, visit downtown Columbus' Pierogi Mountain. The Polish restaurant is known for its comfort food, including pierogi, house-made sausages, banh mi and more.

According to a social media post from the restaurant, the episode was filmed in February and will premiere on Friday at 9 p.m. In addition, Pierogi Mountain said they will be closing at 8 p.m. the same day “for some much needed rest and a little self-congratulations.” Check out the restaurant's full Instagram post announcing the episode below.