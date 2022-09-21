Guy Fieri's 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives' To Feature Columbus Restaurant
By Taylor Linzinmeir
September 21, 2022
Food Network's Diners Drive-Ins and Dives is set to feature a local Ohio restaurant as part of the show's 42nd season.
On Friday (September 23)'s episode of the hit television show, viewers can watch the show's host, Columbus-born restauranteur Guy Fieri, visit downtown Columbus' Pierogi Mountain. The Polish restaurant is known for its comfort food, including pierogi, house-made sausages, banh mi and more.
According to a social media post from the restaurant, the episode was filmed in February and will premiere on Friday at 9 p.m. In addition, Pierogi Mountain said they will be closing at 8 p.m. the same day “for some much needed rest and a little self-congratulations.” Check out the restaurant's full Instagram post announcing the episode below.
This isn't the first time Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives has featured Pierogi Mountain. In fact, this is the second time the restaurant, which is located at 105 North Grant Avenue in Columbus,__ has been on the show. Pierogi Mountain was first visited by the mayor of Flavortown and appeared in the series in 2017.
In addition, the show has made stops at several other Columbus eateries, including Ena's Caribbean Kitchen, Momo Ghar, Ray Ray's Hot Pit, Loops and Sweet Carrot.