Here's The Most Popular Tourist Attraction In Colorado

The United States is full of natural wonders, iconic landmarks, and thrilling destinations. Every state has unique places that leave both tourists and locals in awe. With that said, it can be a little overwhelming figuring out which attraction to check out.

U.S. News & World Report pinpointed the most popular tourist attraction in each state and Washington D.C. The list includes theme parks, space centers, hiking areas, bustling cities, bridges, national parks, and much more.

Colorado's best tourist attraction is Pikes Peak!

Writers explained why they picked this globally-recognized destination:

"Nicknamed America's Mountain, Pikes Peak inspired author Katharine Lee Bates to write her anthem 'America the Beautiful.' Those who want to reach the top of this more than 14,000-foot-tall mountain, which sits about 30 miles west of Colorado Springs, can do so by hiking, biking, taking a cog rail train to the top, driving on Pikes Peak Highway or joining a small group tour. During the 19-mile journey to the summit, you'll enjoy fantastic views of lakes, mountains and local wildlife. Once you've arrived at one of the top things to do in Colorado, head into the Pikes Peak Summit Visitor House to sample some of its world-famous doughnuts made with special high-altitude ingredients and a top-secret recipe developed in 1916."