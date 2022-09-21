Man Scores $1 Million Prize Days After Moving To North Carolina

A man in North Carolina is celebrating two big life-changing events: moving to a new state and scoring $1 million.

Jeremy Hartzell recently relocated to North Carolina, finding his new home in Asheville, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery. While this in itself is a big accomplishment, he also scored a massive lottery win less than a week after the move.

Hartzell purchased a $10 Big Cash Payout ticket from the Quick Mart on U.S. 25/70 in Marshall because he "just felt an urge to buy a scratch-off." The random calling proved to be fruitful for the 25-year-old North Carolina newbie as he ended up winning the game's last $1 million top prize.

"This couldn't have come at a better time in my life," he said.

Hartzell claimed his prize at lottery headquarters on Monday (September 19) where he could choose to receive his winnings as either an annuity of $50,000 per year over the course of 20 years or as a one time, lump sum payment of $600,000. In the end, he chose the latter, bringing home a grand total of $426,063 after all required state and federal tax withholdings.

When asked what he plans to do with his new prize, he told lottery officials he wants to use it to help support his two children. It also seems like his plans for finding a place to live got an upgrade as well.

"I came here to rent but now I'm coming here to buy," he said.