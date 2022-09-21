'Rare': Adorable River Otters Spotted In Central Texas

By Ginny Reese

September 21, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Some super adorable river otters have been spotted in Spring Branch, which is "fairly rare," according to Texas Parks and Wildlife Department officials.

KSAT reported that multiple residents in Spring Branch have spotted at least one otter in a waterway. TPWD State Mammal Specialist Dana Karelus explained, "Otter sightings that far west are still fairly rare. The Spring Branch area is at about the westward front of their known historic range."

River otters used to be heavily hunted for their fir in the 19th and 20th centuries. This caused their population to decline, according to the National Wildlife Federation, along with changes in land use, destruction of wetlands, and water quality issues.

Societal efforts to improve water quality in the 1970s have helped to restore the North American river otter population.

Karelus said, "They've made such a comeback that they were removed from the Texas list of Species of Greatest Conservation Need."

Check out a super cute video of some river otters that were spotted in a Texas koi pond earlier this month below:

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.