Adorable Video Shows Otters Swimming In Texas Pond

A family of otters were seen swimming in a Texas koi pond and it was all caught on camera. KXAN reported that the footage shows a mama otter and her three pups taking a dip in the small body of water.

Georgetown resident Ben Westbrook was walking his dogs on Thursday when he heard a big splash in the koi pond in his yard. That's when he snapped a quick video of the cuteness.

River otters typically live near rivers, lakes, and streams. According to the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department, they can be found in the Texas Gulf Coast region and can live in marshes, bayous, and inlets.

Check out the cute video of the family of otters below, shared by KXAN: