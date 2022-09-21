'Swatting' Calls, Threats Targeting Schools Across Minnesota

There have been multiple reports today (September 21) of threats against Minnesota schools rolling in across the state. However, none of them have turned out to be real, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. Instead, they are most likely examples of "swatting."

Swatting is the action of making a prank phone call to emergency services in an attempt for them to dispatch a large amount of armed police officers to a particular address. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension tweeted today they were aware of multiple swatting incidents across the state. “We are aware of multiple swatting incidents involving active shooter events or mass casualties at schools across Minnesota. Local law enforcement are responding. No incidents have turned out to be real,” they said.