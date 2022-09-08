If You Hear These 5 Secret Codes In A Minnesota Walmart, Get Out

If you happen to hear any of the following five codes broadcast over the intercom in a Minnesota Walmart, you might want to consider leaving the super store, according to 97.3 KKRC.

Anyone who's ever been inside of a Walmart store, no matter what city you're in, has certainly heard messages constantly being rattled off via the intercom overhead. It's easy to drown these messages out while doing your shopping, dismissing them as someone else's problem. However, there are five codes that should make your ears perk up if you hear them while trying to decide what type of cereal you should purchase. According to the radio station, those five codes are:

CODE RED : This code means there is a fire of some kind within the store.

: This code means there is a fire of some kind within the store. CODE GREEN : This code means that there is an active hostage situation taking place.

: This code means that there is an active hostage situation taking place. CODE BLUE : This code means that there is a potential bomb threat happening in the store.

: This code means that there is a potential bomb threat happening in the store. CODE BROWN : This code means that there is an active shooter on the premises.

: This code means that there is an active shooter on the premises. CODE BLACK: This code means that there is a dangerous or severe weather situation in the area.

If you do hear any of the above codes, it is wise to follow any employee instructions.