This Is The Richest Person In Georgia

Forbes recently discovered there are currently 748 billionaires populating America. These individuals have made their money in everything from agriculture to video games.

Although billionaires can be found in 42 of the 50 states, most call one of four states their home: California (with 186 billionaire residents), New York (with 135 billionaire residents), Florida (with 78 billionaire residents) and Texas (with 67 billionaire residents). On the other hand, eight states have no billionaire residents at all: Alabama, Alaska, Delaware, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Dakota, Vermont and West Virginia. Combined, the richest billionaires from each state are worth a collective $1.4 trillion.

So, who is the richest billionaire in Georgia? Bernard Marcus, according to Forbes (who compiled the data by collecting net worths as of March 11, 2022).

Marcus, who lives in Atlanta, has a net worth of approximately $8.7 billion. The source of his wealth comes from the highly-successful home improvement store Home Depot. Here's what Forbes had to say about the wealthiest man in Georgia:

"Marcus cofounded Home Depot in 1978 and is one of three billionaires to make a fortune from the home improvement retailer. He surpassed Cox Enterprises heir Jim Kenndy as Georgia’s richest resident this year."