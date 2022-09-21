This Is The Richest Person In Nebraska

By Taylor Linzinmeir

September 21, 2022

Business man, rich, millionaire, billionaire, with many banknote dollars money
Photo: Getty Images

Forbes recently discovered there are currently 748 billionaires populating America. These individuals have made their money in everything from agriculture to video games.

Although billionaires can be found in 42 of the 50 states, most call one of four states their home: California (with 186 billionaire residents), New York (with 135 billionaire residents), Florida (with 78 billionaire residents) and Texas (with 67 billionaire residents). On the other hand, eight states have no billionaire residents at all: Alabama, Alaska, Delaware, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Dakota, Vermont and West Virginia. Combined, the richest billionaires from each state are worth a collective $1.4 trillion.

So, who is the richest billionaire in Nebraska? Warren Buffet, according to Forbes (who compiled the data by collecting net worths as of March 11, 2022).

Buffet, who lives in Omaha, has a net worth of approximately $118 billion. The source of that wealth is the Berkshire Hathaway. Here's what Forbes had to say about the wealthiest man in Nebraska:

"Despite being the fifth richest person in the world, the Berkshire Hathaway CEO and “Oracle of Omaha” still lives in the same house he purchased in 1958 for $31,500. Buffett has promised to donate 99% of his wealth to charity, and has given away more than $45 billion so far."
