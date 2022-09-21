This Is The Richest Person In Illinois

Forbes recently discovered there are currently 748 billionaires populating America. These individuals have made their money in everything from agriculture to video games.

Although billionaires can be found in 42 of the 50 states, most call one of four states their home: California (with 186 billionaire residents), New York (with 135 billionaire residents), Florida (with 78 billionaire residents) and Texas (with 67 billionaire residents). On the other hand, eight states have no billionaire residents at all: Alabama, Alaska, Delaware, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Dakota, Vermont and West Virginia. Combined, the richest billionaires from each state are worth a collective $1.4 trillion.

So, who is the richest billionaire in Illinois? Ken Griffin, according to Forbes (who compiled the data by collecting net worths as of March 11, 2022).

Griffin, who lives in Chicago, has a net worth of approximately $27.2 billion. The source of that wealth comes from hedge funds. Here's what Forbes had to say about the wealthiest man in Illinois:

"Griffin founded Chicago-based hedge fund Citadel, as well as market maker Citadel Securities, which is responsible for one of every five stock trades in the U.S. In March 2022, he put in a joint bid with the Ricketts family, the owners of the Chicago Cubs, to purchase the stake in Chelsea Football Club owned by the embattled Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich."