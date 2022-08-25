Nebraska’s Best Fall Festival

Something truly magical happens when the air gets a little more crisp and the leaves change from deep greens to vibrant oranges, yellows and reds. It signifies the beginning of fall and all of the traditions that come with the season. The days are filled with pumpkin patches and hayrides, and the evenings are spent drinking warm apple cider with friends and family as the smell of something delicious baking in the oven fills the kitchen.

One of the best parts about fall, in my humble opinion, are the fall festivals. Luckily, Taste of Home generously compiled a list of the best fall festival in every state. They named the Plattsmouth Harvest Festival in, you guessed it, Plattsmouth as the best of the best in Nebraska. Here's what they had to say about it:

Corn is this region’s most-loved product, and that’s just one of the items you can eat at the Plattsmouth Harvest Festival. Love corn? Enter the fest’s famed corn-eating contest.

This year, the festival will fall (pun intended) on September 8th through the 11th. For more information regarding the festival, which is the oldest, continuous harvest festival in all of Nebraska, check out the Plattsmouth Harvest Festival's website.