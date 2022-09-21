This Restaurant Has The 'Absolute Best' Ribs In Louisiana
By Sarah Tate
September 21, 2022
The South is known for many things, including its style of barbecue which varies depending on the region. From tangy Memphis- and Carolina-style barbecue to the smoky flavor of Texas-style dishes, you can find delicious barbecue platters basically anywhere you go.
Mashed compiled a list of the "absolute best" ribs available in each state, and, according to the site, Cou-Yon's nabbed the top spot for Louisiana.
According to the site, customers can't get enough of Cou-Yon's menu, especially its ribs, which come as either spare ribs or baby back. They can also be ordered alongside the brisket to make a combo platter fit for any barbecue lover.
Cou-Yon's is located at 470 North Alexander Avenue in Port Allen, but their Perkins & Acadian food truck sets up shop in Baton Rouge.
Here's what Mashed had to say about the "absolute best" ribs in Louisiana:
"Louisiana's Cou-Yons mixes bajou and barbecue with Cajun-inspired sides like rice dressing and hushpuppies. Cou-Yons also has a fab take on ribs, with partial and full racks of baby back and spare ribs seasoned with a little Cajun kick. According to Yelp reviews, you don't even need a sauce to enjoy these tender, perfectly cooked morsels.
The West Side Journal notes that Cou-Yons is one of the most beloved restaurants in the region and with their lip-smacking ribs, it's no surprise why."
Check out Mashed's full list to see the restaurant in each state that serves up the best ribs.