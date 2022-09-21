This Restaurant Serves The Best Brunch In Ohio

Brunch is for everyone. It is for those who can't quite make it to breakfast after a long night out, and those who didn't get a chance to eat before their morning workout. Brunch is for the people who let their phones eat first, and for those who simply can't wait to stuff their face with delicious food the second that it's placed on the table. It's for those who romanticize morning coffee, and those who romanticize an afternoon of bottomless mimosa deals with friends. Brunch is for the açaí bowl lovers, and the sausage, egg, and cheese with a side of bacon and hash-browns crowd. Regardless of what brunch means to you, there is one restaurant in Ohio that does it better than the rest.

According to a list compiled by Cheapism, the best place to brunch in Ohio is Toast located in Cleveland. Cheapism recommended that first timers try the apple, cherry, and granola french toast.

Here is what Cheapism had to say about the best place to brunch in the entire state:

"This cozy spot promises seasonal, scratch-made food with ingredients from small, local farmers. If the beet salad or double sausage biscuit sandwich isn't enough to draw you in, ask for the cocktail menu. Choices include humorously named drinks like Cereal Killer and Apple Pie Moonshine."