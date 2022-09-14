This Is The Best Traditional Restaurant In Ohio

Food is a great representation of culture and history. Sit-down restaurants that serve traditional foods can tell you a lot about which crops are most popularly grown, and which ingredients are most commonly used to perfect dishes of various ethnicities that originated in your region. If anything, traditional restaurants can be used to associate each state with specific cuisine. For example, the South has always been known for soul food plates, while the Northeast is famous for seafood dishes.

According to a list complied by Reader's Digest, the most popular traditional restaurant in Ohio is Price Hill Chili located in Cincinnati.

Here is what Reader's Digest had to say about the food served at Price Hill Chili:

"Famous for its Mediterranean-style chili featuring notes of earthy cinnamon and a mound of spaghetti, Cincinnati is the place to go for a thick, meaty bowl of the spicy stuff. Cincinnati chili culture is alive and well at Price Hill Chili, where the iconic food shows up throughout the menu. Order it by the bowl in one of five different ways, or eat it atop a hot dog or in a chili cheese sandwich. A fixture in the city since 1962, the traditional restaurant features a packed menu that offers something for everyone (including salads for the health conscious). Grab a table in the Golden Fleece Lounge, where you can order cocktails and catch a Bengals game on the multiple large-screen TVs while demolishing a bowl of Price Hill’s chili.