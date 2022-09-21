'Totally Insane': Texas H-E-B Shoppers Wait In Super Long Line For Opening

By Ginny Reese

September 21, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

The newest location of Texas' beloved H-E-B grocery store just opened in Frisco. Fox 4 News reported that the line to get in wrapped around the building well before the store ever even opened at 6 a.m.

The new store is located at Main Street and Legacy Drive, and it is 118,000 square feet.

Former H-E-B employee Jeffrey Walser said, "I knew there was going to be a crowd but this is totally insane."

Despite the crowds, locals are just happy to finally have an H-E-B store in the area. Millie Stussy said, "We are so happy that H-E-B is finally here. There's so many things on my shopping list that I just hope I can get a cart."

So what's to love about the store? Kaleesha Johnson said, "The quality of tortillas, the brownies, the coffee, I was in line with a lady that drove an hour just to get here from Sherman."

Janelle Dugas said, "They offer more than food- home goods and anything you need pretty much is here."

