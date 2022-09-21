WATCH: 'Mysterious' Orbs Of Orange Light Glow In California Sky

Locals immediately took notice of mysterious "orbs of orange light" that were seen flashing throughout the sky on Monday night around 9:00 p.m near San Diego. According to NBC7, five bright, glowing lights hovered over the Pacific Ocean for nearly 30 minutes before they faded into the night and left streaks amid the stars. The strange orange orbs could be seen from as far as Carlsbad, and Tijuana, Mexico.

Try as they might, locals were unable to make sense of what they had seen. North County resident Jen Harang was able to capture the rare occurrence on video while watching the lights from her house.

"One would fade and then another and then another would pop up. Super weird ... They were very bright," Harang explained to NBC7.